Peace Advocacy: APRCN Honours Belel With UN/Commonwealth Ambassador Award





A Peace Ambassador and Chartered Mediator, Adam Belel, has joined the list of prominent Africans to be honoured with the UN Eminent/Commonwealth Ambassador Award by the Advanced Peace and Reconciliation Centre Of Nigeria (APRCN).

Others, who have been honoured as Ambassadors in Africa include George Weah, president of Liberia, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, among others.

This recognition makes Belel the first youngest Nigerian to receive such double honour, joining a distinguished group of global citizens responsible for promoting and ensuring peace and harmony among humanity under the United Nations’ 1994 Resolution of Sustainable Development Goals.

Belel hails from Adamawa State, North-East Nigeria. He is an experienced and a versatile persona, who has been opportuned to attend numerous conferences both local and international. He’s a Certified Peace Ambassador, a Pan-Africanist, a Chartered Mediator, Fellow of the Security and Forensic Studies of Nigeria, Fellow…





