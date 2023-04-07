2023 Elections: Ayade’s Aide Seeks Resignation Of Cross River APC Chairman





The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Payroll, Chief Henry Onwe, has called for the immediate resignation of the State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Alphonsus Eba, over his alleged poor performance in his zone, the Northern Senatorial District of the State, his ward and local government area in the just-concluded 2023 elections.

Chief Onwe, who served as Coordinator of the Governorship Campaign in Yala Local Government Area of the State, made the call in Calabar, the State capital during an interaction with journalists.

He alleged that Eba did not only betray the outgoing Governor Ayade, who contested the Cross River North senatorial seat by losing many polling units in his area, losing several wards, local government areas and the senatorial district, a development he said was unacceptable for a state chairman of a ruling party like the APC.

Source: Leadership Newspaper