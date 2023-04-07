BREAKING: Bill To Regulate Nigerian Medics From Going Abroad Passes Second Reading





In a bid to halt the increasing numbers of medical doctors leaving Nigeria for greener pastures, a Bill sponsored by Rep Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson to prevent Nigerian-trained medical or dental practitioners from being granted full licences until they have worked for a minimum of five years in the country, has passed second reading stage in the House of Representatives.

The Bill is titled, “A Bill for an Act to amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to mandate any Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioner to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full license by the Council in order to make quality health services available to Nigeria; and for related matters (HB.2130)”.

Rep Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, however, opposed the Bill on the ground that it was more like enslavement while the sponsor of the Bill told the House that it was only fair for medical practitioners who enjoyed taxpayer…





Source: Leadership Newspaper