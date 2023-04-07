COVID-19: India Records 4,435 Fresh Cases





India has recorded 4,435 fresh COVID-19 stories according to figures released by the health Ministry updated on 5 April 2023.

This 4,435 fresh COVID-19 cases in India is the highest single-day rise in 163 days. A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated. Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

Speaking of vaccination coverage, under the nationwide vaccination drive, 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been…





Source: Leadership Newspaper