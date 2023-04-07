Finnish Envoy, Olu Of Warri Synergise On Boosting Science, Tech, Others





The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has sought areas of cooperation with the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Leena Pylvanainen, to accelerate development of Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

The envoy, who was hosted by the Warri King, also sought for a closer tie in the areas of Science and Technology, Trade and other investment opportunities of mutual benefits.

The Finnish Ambassador, who was on a two-day visit to Warri Kingdom, also visited the ancestral home of the Itsekiris in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State and other areas of possible intervention, led by the monarch and his wife, Olori Atuwatse III and other respected palace chiefs.

At a roundtable meeting organised at the palace, the Regional Development Master Plan of the Kingdom was presented to the Ambassador and her entourage, which included Mr Pasi Kokkonen, Counsellor, Embassy of Finland in Abuja.

The master plan was presented to the visitors on Thursday at a colourful ceremony in the presence of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper