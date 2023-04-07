JUST-IN: Buhari Sacks Saratu Umar As NIPC Boss





President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

The decision was contained in a terse statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday night.

In a directive to the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.





Source: Leadership Newspaper