Kaduna Govt Debunks Report Of Kidnapping On Abuja-Kaduna Road





The Kaduna State government, on Friday, said a news report of kidnapping of travelers on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway was not only false but misleading.

A statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the State government expressed displeasure over the misleading piece of reportage which has unfortunately gained undue traction on social media and beyond.

According to the statement, Government viewed inaccurate and misleading reports as a major disservice to the campaign against banditry being prosecuted by officers and men of security forces at the risk of their very lives.

Aruwan, however, confirmed that the reports received from security agencies and the Kagarko Local Government Council indicated that armed men barricaded the Gwaje village axis of the Kagarko-Jere Road on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and kidnapped an unspecified number of occupants of two vehicles as the vehicles were subsequently found empty.

“The coordinates…





Source: Leadership Newspaper