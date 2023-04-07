Manny Monie Disses Portable In New Track





Portable‘s former signee, Manny Money, has dissed his ex-boss in a new track which has gone viral on the social media.

In the track, Manny addressed the self-styled ‘wahala’ musician as a ‘baboon’ and ‘federal government liability’ like Portable referred to himself in the trending video made when policemen stormed his bar to arrest him.

After Portable was eventually arrested by the police on Friday, March 31, following his failure to honour their invite on the expiration of his 72-hour ultimatum, his former signee had claimed he was behind the singer’s travail.

Manny Monie, in a video posted online, revealed he was the one who wrote the petition to the police against the singer.

According to him, the petition was written in December 2022 and all efforts to get Portable to come for questioning proved abortive.

‘’I was the one that wrote the petition against portable. It is not today we wrote the petition. We wrote it since December last year.

Source: Leadership Newspaper