Meningitis Kills 52 In 21 States, Says NCDC





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said 52 persons have been killed in 21 states by Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

This is even as the Nasarawa State government said it has not recorded an outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) this year.

The NCDC said as of March 5, a total of 628 suspected cases including 52 deaths (CFR 8.3 per cent) were reported from 21 states in 2022/2023 CSM seasons.

It gave the names of the affected states to include Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

According to the report, 62 per cent of the cases are male patients while 38 per cent are females.

However, the director, Public Health in the state ministry of health, Dr Ibrahim Adamu told LEADERSHIP in Lafia, the state capital on Thursday, that the state has so far zero cases of the disease.

He noted that the ministry has been embarking on awareness campaigns…





Source: Leadership Newspaper