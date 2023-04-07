MOJEC’s Subsidiary, Solaris In $100m Renewable Energy Partnership





A subsidiary of MOJEC International, Virtuitis Solaris, has entered into partnership with LandWey Investment Limited, a Nigerian real estate to develop the Isimi Lagos Solar Farm.

The Isimi Lagos Solar Farm is a renewable energy project aimed at promoting sustainable development and reducing the carbon footprint in Nigeria.

Group chief executive officer (CEO) of MOJEC, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, said the project would cost about a $100 million.

The Isimi Lagos Solar Farm would be a 50 MW solar photovoltaic power plant, with the potential to scale to 100 MW- located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The project will use renewable energy sources, including the power of the sun, to abundantly generate clean energy for businesses and households in Lagos, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable development.

The solar farm would also reduce the cost of electricity for businesses and households, making it an attractive investment for both private and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper