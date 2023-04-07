NAF Boss Restates Federal Govt’s Commitment To Security Of All Nigerians





The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has restated the determination of the federal government to secure and curtail insecurity in every part of Nigeria.

He said part of the strategies to meet the increasing demands of security challenges in the country, is to establish new NAF bases at strategic locations.

This is just as Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji said the decision to have an airport in the state was primarily for economic, security and tourism development.

The duo spoke yesterday at a historic turning of the sod for the construction of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Operational Base in Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji said the event was in fulfilment of the government’s strategic vision of expanding security architecture and air military presence in the state.

“It will be recalled that one of the reasons we opted for this airport, which is situated on 4072 hectares of land with the capacity to land any aircraft including military, is to secure our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper