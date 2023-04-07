Reps Speaker: Gbajabiamila Meets 10 Aspirants Angling To Succeed Him 





In the absence of a zoning formula for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has met with 10 aspirants to the office of Speaker of the House.

Recall that LEADERSHIP exclusively reported few weeks ago that Gbajabiamila is angling to become President-elect Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, hence he may not return to the 10th National Assembly despite his reelection victory at the February 25 elections for a record 6th time.

The meeting, which took place in Abuja on Thursday, was attended by the 10 Speakership aspirants.

The aspirants included Gbajabiamila’s deputy, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase (North-Central); Rep. Makki Abubakar Yalleman (North-West); Rep. Adamu Yusuf Gagdi (North-Central), and Rep. Benjamin Kalu (South-East).

Others were Rep. Peter Akpatason (South-South); Rep. Muktar Aliyu Betara (North-East); Rep. Sada Soli Jibia (North-West); Rep. Tunji…





Source: Leadership Newspaper