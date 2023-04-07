Rivers: CP Orders Probe, Arrest Of Police Officer’s Killers





The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Effiong Okon, has ordered for a full investigation into the killing of a police officer in the Marine Base area of Port Harcourt.

He also ordered operatives of the Command to fish out the hoodlums behind the killing of the Police officer, whose identity was yet to be ascertained.

Recall that unknown gunmen suspected to be those involved in illegal bunkering of petroleum products, had on Friday morning opened fire on policemen at a security checkpoint at Marine Base Roundabout, killing one officer in the process.

The ugly incident caused pandemonium around the Marine Base area, which is a stone-throw from the State Command headquarters of the Nigeria Police.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, said Okon has deployed tactical teams and other intelligence unit with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to justice.

Source: Leadership Newspaper