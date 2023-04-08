2023 Hajj: Why We  Fixed Different Fares For Intending Pilgrims – NAHCON  





The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has explained why intending Nigerian pilgrims to the 2023 Hajj exercise will pay different fares based on their locations in the country.

The commission had announced eight different fare regimes for the northern States and other parts of the country for the 2023 Hajj with pilgrims from Borno and Yobe States expected to pay the lowest fare while pilgrims from Lagos and Ogun States will pay the highest fare of N2.99m per pilgrim.

Following the announcement of the final Hajj fares for intending Nigerian pilgrims, many stakeholders have expressed concerns on development, wondering why pilgrims from the same country would have to pay different fares for the same spiritual journey.

But, the commission has explained that the different charges were influenced by the nautical miles the aircraft will cover and locations of accomodations in the holy land of Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON in a statement signed by its deputy director,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper