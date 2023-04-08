Commuters Stranded As Youths Block Otukpo Highway To Protest Killings





Hundreds of youths from Ugbokpo, headquarters of Apa local government area of Benue State, yesterday mounted roadblocks on the Otukpo-Oweto-Abuja federal highway to protest the incessant killing of their people by herders.

Our correspondent gathered that the protest was triggered by the killing of about 52 people by armed men suspected to be herdsmen in the Benue South senatorial district in the past three days, particularly in Apa and Otukpo local government areas of the state.

On Monday, three people were reportedly killed at Igbobi in Apa LGA while 49 people were murdered on Tuesday and Wednesday in neighbouring Umogidi communityy in Otukpo LGA.

As early as 10am yesterday, the youths mounted roadblocks on the federal highway which disrupted vehicular movement for several hours.

When contacted, the chairman of Apa LGA, Patricia Amali in a telephone conversation said the protest was peaceful until hoodlums later hijacked it.

Mrs Amali said the prompt intervention of security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper