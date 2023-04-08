Court Discharges Ex-Kogi College Bursar Accused Of Embezzling N88m





An High Court of Kogi State sitting in Lokoja, has discharged and acquitted a former Bursar with Kogi State College of Education, (Technical) Kabba, Dr Usman Mohammed, accused of embezzling N88 million belonging to the institution.

Dr Mohammed (first Defendant) alongside Mr John Amobeda (second Defendant) was standing trial on six count charges including offences of conspiracy to commit criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, conspiracy to commit criminal misappropriation and criminal misappropriation punishable under Sections 97(2), 315, 322, 364 and 309 of the Kogi State penal code.

The trial Judge, Justice Esther Haruna, in her judgement, which was made available to journalists, held that in criminal trials, the burden always is on the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, adding that the prosecution has woefully failed to prove its case against the first and second defendants on each of the six count charges.

Reacting to the judgement, the former Bursar,…





