Delta Police Command Visits Family Of Man Killed By Policeman





The Delta State Police Cmmand has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Onyeka Ibe, who was shot dead by a trigger-happy Police officer, Inspector Ebri Ubi, last Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), DCP Johnson Adenola, led a delegation to the late Onyeka’s residence on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, AIG Ari Muhammed Ali, to commiserate with the family.

The delegation comprised senior Police officers including the Area Commander, Asaba, and the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Bright Edafe.

In the condolence message, the DCP Operations expressed the sympathy of the Command to the family over the death of their son, noting that every officer in the Command shared in the pain and agony of the family members.

He noted that the late Onyeka was well known to many officers of the Command and was a good friend of the Police, whose death was highly regrettable.

He reminded the family members that there was no known justification for the action…





Source: Leadership Newspaper