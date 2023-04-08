Ekweremadu: Dangiwa Umar Hails Obasanjo Over Leniency Letter To UK Court  





A former Military Governor of old Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the elder statesman’s letter to the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom pleading for leniency for the convicted former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The trio of Ekweremadu, Beatrice and a medical doctor were recently convicted by the Court in London over conspiracy to harvest the organ of a 21-year-old Nigerian, David Uwamini, for transplantation of same to the ailing daughter of Ekweremadu, Sonia.

Obasanjo had in a letter dated April 3, 2023 begged the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court in London to temper justice with mercy, citing the contributions of Ekweremadu and wife to the socio-political development of Nigeria.

Reacting to the development in a statement personally signed by him on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper