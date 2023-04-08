Federal Govt Signs MoU With Aviation Group To Boost NCAT Capacity





The ministry of Aviation has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU), with Aviation Solutions Group (ASG), a multi service provider group for global aviation that will boost the capacity of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

The ASG, which is the largest aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance provider globally, will help NCAT in areas of competencies, training and certification in order to position the College as a Regional Training Centre for Africa in civil aviation.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the government of Nigeria, the permanent secretary in the ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole described the event as a watershed, as the collaboration is expected to create new vistas of opportunities for the college in particular and the aviation sector in general.

He informed the ASG management that Nigeria was the ultimate destination and hub of Aviation in Africa, and any investment in the sector is an investment worth the while and not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper