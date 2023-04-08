Finally, Commercial Operations Begin At Lekki Port As Another Vessel Berths





Commercial operations have begun fully at the Lekki Deep Seaport as another commercial vessel successfully berthed at the newly built seaport in Lagos on Thursday.

According to a post on the official Twitter handle of the Lagos Free Zone, @LFZTolaram, the vessel arrived the seaport on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

According to the FTZ, the berthing of the vessel signalled the official start of operations at Lekki Port.

The tweet titled, ‘Lekki Port at Lagos Free Zone is open for business’, reads: “Massive congratulations to the @LekkiPort on the arrival of the first vessel at the port yesterday, 6th April 2023.

“This major milestone which marks the official start of Operations at Lekki Port is truly a testament to the commitment of all the stakeholders who were involved in making this a reality. Here’s to many more successful arrivals and a bright future for Lekki Port at LFZ.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper