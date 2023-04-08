JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Gov





A former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado, has been kidnapped.

Prof. Gye-Wado was deputy to the incumbent national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, when the latter was governor of the State between 1999 to 2003.

A family source said the former deputy governor was abducted Thursday night from his village in Rinza, near Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba local government area of the State.

The source said the former deputy governor was seized in his house at about midnight.

The assailants were said to have scaled the fence and gained access to the house by breaking the window to Gye-Wado’s wife’s room.

The source said the incident was the fourth attempt to abduct the deputy former governor

“The third one they killed one of his cousins and this time around they succeeded,” the source stated.

He added that the abductors reached out to a family member in the early hours of the Friday but did not give any…





Source: Leadership Newspaper