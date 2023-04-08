Kaduna Govt Refutes Report Of Kidnapping On Abuja-Kaduna Road





The Kaduna State government yesterday said a recent report of kidnapping of travelers on Abuja-Kaduna expressway was not only false but misleading.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the government expressed displeasure over the misleading piece of reportage which it said had unfortunately gained undue traction on social media and beyond.

According to the statement, the government viewed inaccurate and misleading reports as a major disservice to the campaign against banditry being prosecuted by officers and men of the security forces at the risk of their lives.

Aruwan confirmed that reports received from security agencies and the Kagarko local government council indicated that armed men barricaded the Gwaje village axis of the Kagarko-Jere Road on Wednesday and kidnapped an unspecified number of occupants from two vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf Wagon (Reg No. LGT228XA) and Volkswagen Passat (Reg No. FSK556AV). The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper