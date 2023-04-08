Kano APC Chieftain Urges NASS To Settle For N/West Senate Presidency





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former commissioner for works in Kano State, Engr. Mu’azu Dansarauniya, has called on the party leadership to settle for senate president from the North West and Kano in particular in order to create a strong base for the party in the region in the face of other opposition parties wanting to take control.

He stated this in a meeting with newsmen in Kano yesterday to dismiss calls by the spokesman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and House of Representatives member-elect, Abdulmumin Kofa who condemned allotting the senate presidency to the North as a disservice to the nation.

The APC chieftain said the APC despite the votes it had contributed to the election of Bola Tinubu, has only one senator, Sen Barau Jibrli in Kano State and any mistake of not making him the senate president would affect the strength and control of the region by the party.

He described the call by the NNPP as deliberately geared towards seizing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper