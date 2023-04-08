Nigeria’s Elections Reassure Africa, Says Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner





Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi, has said the successful completion of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria was an affirmation of the fact that African nations can handle their destiny in a very peaceful way, adding that, “I am happy for Nigeria.”

The High Commissioner, who called on President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, said he was happy for Nigeria for the way the elections went, at the same time congratulating President Buhari for being at the helm.

According to a statement by presidental spokesman, Garba Shehu, he qouted Kamanzi as saying that he was going back to his country with a high sense of fulfillment after his eight-year tenure in Nigeria, “having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country” and in the full expectation that his successor will build on his work here.

President Buhari congratulated the outgoing diplomat on his very successful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper