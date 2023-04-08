Tinubu/Shettima Associates Constitute Council On Appointments





The Tinubu/Shettima Associates and Professionals (TAP-IT) Project 2023 has constituted a 12-member independent advisory council to advise on appointments and responsibilities to be made by president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The appointments and responsibilities cut across all levels of governance.

This was contained in a communique from a strategic meeting of the organisation signed by its director-general, Comrade Abdulmajeed Sa’ad in Abuja on Thursday.

Members of the advisory council are Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya (Niger State), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim (Kwara State), Alhaji Mahmoud Aliyu Shinkafi (Zamfara State), Barrister Obioma Success (Imo State), Alhaji Umaru Dembo (Kaduna State), Alhaji Sani Turaki and Alaja Folashade Bola Tinubu (Lagos State) among others.

Others are Professor Toaheed Adedoja (Oyo State), Engineer Yusuf Husseini (Kogi State), Alhaji A. Haruna (Adamawa State), Hajiya Amina H. Kila (FCT) and Comrade Aminu Aminu (Jigawa State).

Source: Leadership Newspaper