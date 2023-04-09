10th Assembly: Why The Nation Needs Rt Hon Betara As Speaker





Very soon a new government at the federal level will be constituted and new leadership will equally be inaugurated for the two chambers of the national assembly. President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to be sworn in on 29th May 2023 as President and Commander in Chief while the new legislature is expected to be convened immediately therein. In most states of the federation, new governors will also take over.

For our bicameral national assembly, the task is to find suitable persons to occupy the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives and their deputies to properly guide proceedings and uphold the independence of the institution and the rule of law. It is a fact that while the legislature is the engine room of democracy anywhere it is practiced, its leadership is the fuel that drives and powers the engines. So therefore the need to get good and efficient, effective and credible legislative leadership at all times cannot be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper