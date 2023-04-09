Buhari Mourns Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata 





President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the demise of Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata, wife of businessman, philanthropist and patriarch of the large Dantata family in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, saying she will be remembered for her unparalleled compassion and philanthropy.

LEADERSHIP reports that Hajiya Rabi Dantata died on Saturday evening.

“She had a passion for service to the people. She was a celebrated philanthropist who loved to share all that she had. Her simple and compassionate life was an inspiration to all those around her,” said the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.

He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds and give strength to Alhaji Aminu to bear the loss.





Source: Leadership Newspaper