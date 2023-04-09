Imo Strikers Win 2023 Sheroes Cup, RSDF Splashes N2m Cash On Teams





Imo Strikers are champions of the 2023 Sheroes Cup following their 1-0 defeat of Dannaz Ladies of Lagos in the final match held inside Area 3 playground.

An own goal after Oparanmegwa Pattra’s well-taken corner kick in the 57th minute of the keenly contest final separate the two sides.

The slim victory means the Owerri-based women team are champions of the Nigeria Women Football League pre-season tournament organised by Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF).

A total of eight clubs drawn from different parts of the country participated in the week-long competition.

Imo Strikers coach Nelly Orisakwe who spoke shortly after her side emerged Champions attributed their success to hardwork and prayer.

Also speaking, Dannaz Ladies coach Bashiru Fatai said the competition has helped them to discover areas where they will focus and make needed corrections before League kick-off.

At the closing ceremony, President of RSDF, Barr. Paul Edeh, who reeled out several milestones of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper