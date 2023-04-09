Liverpool In Dramatic Comeback, Halt Arsenal’s Title Charge





A late goal by Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool come from two goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Premier League leaders, Arsenal, at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal pulled six points clear of second-placed Manchester City after first-half goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus were cancelled out by Mohamed Salah and Firmino in the second half.

Arsenal had not won at Anfield since September 2012 — a game which manager Mikel Arteta played in for the London side — but they started strong and opened the scoring on eight minutes through Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka initiated a blistering surge forward and Jesus’ pass was deflected into the path of Martinelli by Virgil van Dijk. The Brazil winger, under pressure from the recovering Liverpool backline, kept his composure and prodded the ball under the advancing Alisson.

The Premier League leaders continued to push and looked to have put their Anfield curse firmly behind them as Jesus doubled their lead on 28 minutes.

Martinelli burst…





Source: Leadership Newspaper