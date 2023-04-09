Man Found Dead Hanging On Mango Tree In Ekiti





A young man has been found dead hanging on a Mango tree in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The body of the man identified as Tunde Akindunbi was discovered on the tree Saturday morning in Dallimore area of the capital city.

Akindunbi was generally believed to have committed suicide but some of the people who came around thought otherwise.

They were of the view that the position of the dead man’s body on the tree does not suggest that he hanged himself.

They claimed that he might have been killed and hanged by his killers to cover-up any trace that could lead to the discovery of the real cause of his death.

A source close to the area said the victim might have been killed in the middle of the night as he was seen around 8pm on Friday night.

Another source also claimed that the deceased might have took his own life due to the recent break-up with his girlfriend.

The actual cause of his death was, however, yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Leadership Newspaper