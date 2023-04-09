NNPCL Backs Reps’ Probe Of ‘N20bn Ghost Payment’





The Nigeria National Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has said it welcomes and supports the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate the allegation of the payment of N20 billion to so-called “ghost consultants.”

In a statement by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad, the company said it had earlier refuted the false allegation that was first published by an online platform without evidence.

“The NNPC Ltd has received with great relief, the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate allegation of the payment of a huge sum of N20 billion to so-called “ghost consultants.”

It said under the current Board and Management, NNPC Ltd had instituted a culture of transparency that includes making its annual Audited Financial Statements (AFS) public.

“It is in this light that the NNPC Ltd welcomes the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate this very outrageous allegation,” it noted.

NNPCL noted it was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper