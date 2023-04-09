UFC 287: Drake Wins $2.7m Betting On Adesanya, Pereira Fight





Rapper Drake has won $2.7million after Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim his Middleweight title.

Adesanya won back the 185lb title just five months after he lost it to his bitter rival, Pereira, who has previously beaten him twice in kickboxing.

Drake lost $1.6million after backing Adesanya to win in the previous fight but he made amends for the rapper in his rematch with Pereira. ‘Drizzy Drake’ placed a $500,000 bet on Adesanya to win which returned $885,000 and a $400,000 bet for him to win by knockout, which returned a massive $1.8million.

‘Stylebender’ was asked about Drake’s bet after his fight, to which he said: “Shoutout to everyone that bet on me but you have to realise that when I step into the octagon I put my life on the line.

“That’s the biggest parlay you can ever do. I’m a betting man too so shoutout to stake, we are about to make another deal and get more money.”

Drake gained notoriety for his UFC bets when he backed Masvidal to beat…





Source: Leadership Newspaper