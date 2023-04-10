APC Chieftain Backs North-West, Tips Barau For Senate Presidency





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has expressed support for the North-West geo-political zone to produce the next Senate President, adding that the Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, was the right man for the job.

According to Garba, the office of the Senate President should not be seen as a retirement home for former governors.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Garba who acknowledged the entrance of other aspirants into the race, said Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, and former minority leader in the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, should not see the Senate as a retirement place.

“The office of the Senate president must not be seen as a retirement home for past governors to while away time, but must be seen as a serious office that will make laws that will shape the destiny of Nigeria and transform the life of its citizens,” Garba said while making a case for Barau Jibrin.

Source: Leadership Newspaper