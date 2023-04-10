Buhari Mourns Ex-AGF Bola Ajibola 





President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN, who has passed on Sunday at 89.

While commiserating with the legal community in Nigeria and worldwide, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted that the outstanding lawyer and Eminent Jurist used his God-given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

The legendary arbitrator was at different times, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (1984-1985), President, The World Association of Judges, Chairman, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and President, World Bank Administrative Tribunal, among other notable accomplishments.

President Buhari averred that the late Ajibola, having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, where he served…





Source: Leadership Newspaper