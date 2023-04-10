CAN Condemns Peak Milk Offensive ‘Easter Message’, Demands Apology





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned an offensive Easter message by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk, which used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as an advertorial to promote its product on Good Friday.

CAN, in a statement signed by its general secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, on Easter Monday, described the advertorial message as insensitive, offensive, and unacceptable.

According to CAN, Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day they commemorate the death of their Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for their sins.

“It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes. FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit. We are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper