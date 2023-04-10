Chimamanda’s Epistle Of Garbage





Chimamanda Adichie’s “hollow democracy” diatribe is a submission that was hardly worth my time to read and ordinarily I would not have bothered.

It belongs in one place and one place alone: the bottom of a public toilet.

We do not need any lessons from this over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva.

Neither do we need to respond to her self-serving, self-seeking, jaundiced, subjective, partial, ethno-religious sentiments.

If anyone needs to know that lawlessness has consequences it is her candidate Peter and not the Nigerian people.

Chimamanda: Nigeria’s Positively Growing Democracy

And if anything is hollow it is not our democracy.

She is not in this league and she would do well to stick to writing fairy tales.

Running to foreign leaders to report your compatriots does not sit well with me no matter what your Uncle Tom credentials may be.

If you do not have respect for your own people and nation and if you have to go cap in hand to foreigners for validation then you are not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper