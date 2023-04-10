COVID-19: India Reports 5357 New Cases, More Than 32,000 Active Cases





According to the data from the Indian Health Ministry website, India has recorded 5357 new COVID-19 cases as the current active caseload for covid was reported to be 32814 as on Sunday with a positivity rate of 3.39%..

The total of 5357 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of was marginally less as compared to that of the new cases reported earlier this week. With this, the active case count was updated to 32814.

In the past day, Delhi saw 634 new cases, which is the highest in 7 months. The coronavirus pandemic seems to be wreaking havoc in India yet again where parts of the country are reporting a sudden sharp rise in fresh infections. The death, rate, too, has been on the rise.

The total number of 659 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The pandemic’s first lockdown in India was imposed in March 2020. Its vaccination drive kicked off in January 2021 and continues till date.





Source: Leadership Newspaper