First Time In 7 Months, Crude Production Output Drops To 1.26mbpd





For the first time in seven months, Nigeria’s crude oil output has dropped to 1.26 million barrels per day (bpd) in March this year, data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s (NUPRC) has shown.

The latest oil production status report released by the upstream oil industry regulator showed that that the country’s oil production decreased by 2.9 per cent from 1.3 million bpd in February.

However, on a year-on-year basis, it increased by 2.5 per cent from 1.23 million bpd.

The oil report shows that Africa’s largest oil producer’s output fell last in August 2022 from 1.08 million bpd in July to 972,394 bpd, when the country was battling oil thieves.

Oil and gas analysts have attributed the decline to a major oil pipeline explosion during the first week of March, pipeline vandalism, maintenance and shutdowns. However, some suggest that the decline could be temporary and will not threaten the country’s foreign earnings.

“The reason for the reduction…





Source: Leadership Newspaper