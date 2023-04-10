He Has Given New Heights To Nigeria’s Prestige, Reputation, Buhari Celebrates Dangote At 66





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, greeted leading businessman and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, as he marks his 66th birthday anniversary, saying he has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation.

President Buhari also wished him a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

According to a statement by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the President commended Dangote for the numerous efforts he is making for Nigeria’s progress.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday. He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation,” he stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper