JUST-IN: 3 Crushed To Death, 2 Injured In Ondo





No fewer than three persons have been crushed to death by a suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ at Ijoka Road, Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Monday.

The accident which involved a Toyota car, owned by the suspected internet fraudster, saw two more persons critically injured.

The car rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers at different spots along Ijo Mimo to Sunday Bus Stop on Ijoka Road.

It was gathered that three people died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries.

The driver of the Toyota car, who did not sustain any injury, tried to escape from the scene of the accident but he was caught by some angry youths, who beat him to coma.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not certain if he survived the beatings from the mob.

The mob also set the suspected Yahoo Boy’s vehicle on fire in protest against his reckless driving.

The injured persons were rescued to nearby hospitals, while the lifeless bodies of dead victims were still left by the roadside as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper