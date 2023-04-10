North East Group Backs Wase For Speakership Position





A political pressure group, Amalgamation of the North East Youths Support for Wase for NASS Speakership 2023, has hailed the endorsement of Ahmed Idris Wase for the speakership position by all House of Representatives members-elect from the zone.

The North East chairman of the group, Comrade Sa’adu Mato Babakarami Bauchi while speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Bauchi, noted that the support being canvassed from reps-elect from the geo-political zone would culminate to Wase emerging the speaker when the House reconvenes for the next session.

He described Wase, currently the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives as capable of providing a just, equitable, humane and fair leadership to the green chamber if elected by members.

Comrade Bauchi therefore called on all Reps’ members-elect to rally round Wase for enduring and durable leadership of the House.

“Hon Maje Wase as the current deputy speaker is a versatile politician, well-versed in legislative duties who has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper