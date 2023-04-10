Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally As Parting Gift, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to unconditionally release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention, as he is sets to leave office.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-political organization, said Buhari should release Kanu as his parting gift to Nigerians.

A chieftain of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said if the Federal Government can grant pardon to Boko Haram members, then Kanu should be released.

In a statement he signed, Isiguzoro said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on President Muhammadu Buhari for the unconditional release of the incarcerated IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a parting gift to Nigerians.

“Surely, if Boko Haram terrorists, who took up arms against the Nigerian state can be pardoned and rehabilitated, releasing the IPOB leader is not too much to ask for.”

Isiguzoro also urged Igbos to support the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, in reclaiming his mandate through legal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper