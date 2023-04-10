Rivers Police Identify Officers Assaulting Man In Viral Video As CP Orders Arrest





The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong, has ordered for the arrest of policemen identified in a viral video assaulting a man along the East-West Road in Rivers State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The statement reads in part: “Following the identification of the Policemen shown in a viral video harassing and assaulting an unidentified man at a Elibrada junction, Emohua, the Rivers State Command Commissioner of Police, CP OKon O Effiong, psc(+), fdc, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officers indicated.

“As a defender of human rights, the CP assures members of the public, that the Police Officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel; and appropriate sanctions meted accordingly.

“The Command further assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper