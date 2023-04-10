Senator Seeks Act To Make General Elections Hold In 1 Day





The senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial zone, Senator Obinna Ogba yesterday said conducting the country’s general election in one day will save cost, lives, time and also ensure convenience to the electorate.

Ogba, who is the Senate Committee chairman on Sports, said before the end of the 9th Assembly, he will be among senators who will advocate the amendment of the Electoral Act to ensure such is done.

The senator, who made the disclosure at his country home in Nkalagu, Ishielu local government area of the state, maintained that he is determined to ensure that subsequent elections are conducted on the same day.

“Before we wind up at the National Assembly, I will be among those who will support an amendment to the electoral act to make all elections be held one day. This will save costs and lives. If one has three or more ballot papers, he can cast his vote.

“Senator Ogba expressed the concern that Nigeria as a country is still far from being one indivisible…





Source: Leadership Newspaper