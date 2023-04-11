APC Stakeholders Caution NWC On Conduct Of Bayelsa Guber Primaries





Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to be careful in conducting the April 14 governorship primaries in Bayelsa.

The Stakeholders’ Forum in a statement issued to newsmen in Yenagoa and signed by its coordinator, Gift Ebiki, expressed worry that if the primary election is not properly conducted, it could be hijacked by unpopular desperate aspirants.

He observed that most of the aspirants contesting the party’s ticket were spent forces and moles from the state government.

Ebiki said, “We call on members of the party’s National Working Committee to recall that some of the aspirants hustling for the party’s ticket have contested as the governorship candidate twice in the party yet failed woefully.

“Also, some of these aspirants are being sponsored by opposition parties to cause division, chaos and distraction in the party and should be treated with arm’s length.

Ebiki said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper