President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on official visit from Tuesday, April 11 to 19 on his last trip to the Kingdom as President.

He will also use the trip to perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.

These were contained in a terse statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday.

He said the President will be accompanied by his aides.





Source: Leadership Newspaper