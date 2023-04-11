Contract Issues Led To My Removal As NPA MD – Bala-Usman





The immediate-past managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, has disclosed that the renewal of the capital dredging contract and the service boat management contract were responsible for her removal from office by a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bala-Usman was suspended from office in May 2021 following allegation of non-remittance of about N165bn operating surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the federation by the NPA.

The suspension order approved by President Muhammadu Buhari followed a request for the probe of the accounts of the NPA made by the former Minister, Amaechi, when he was in office.

The minister subsequently set up an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of the NPA, including awards of contracts from 2016 to May 2021.

But, Bala-Usman in her new book titled, “Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority”, said she disagreed with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper