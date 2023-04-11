JUST-IN: Ex-Anambra Gov, Mbadinuju, Dies At 78





A former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, has joined his ancestors, aged 78 years.

Popularly called ‘Odera’, Mbadinuju was the second civilian governor of Anambra State after Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

He was Governor between 1999 and 2003.

According to a statement by one of his sons, Mr. Cheta Mbadinuju, Odera was said to have died at the National Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbadinuju, according to Cheta, died after a brief illness.

The release reads: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper