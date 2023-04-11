JUST-IN: Worshippers Trapped As Truck Rams Into Mosque In Niger





At least three persons have been trapped in a Suleja mosque in Niger State after a truck loaded with powdered milk rammed into the building on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 6am when many people had left the mosque after morning prayers.

Eye witnesses said the trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children pray.

However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries.

According to Daily Trust, the trailer fell down while trying to negotiate a narrow part of the road blocked by a heap of sand being used for construction of new shops.

A resident, Baba Maiunguwa, who spoke to a Daily Trust reporter, said three people had been taken to Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

He said, “The accident happened after Subh (early morning prayer). Three people have been taken away to hospital including a child. Alhamdulillah, there was no death.

“We are lucky that, people have left the Mosque after the prayer. It…





Source: Leadership Newspaper