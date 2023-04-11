Kogi Guber: Women, Youth Group Declares Support For Dino Melaye





Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi State, women and youths in Kogi West senatorial district have called on the National Working Committee (NWC) and other critical stakeholders of the party, to give the ticket to Dino Melaye in order to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Government House.

The women and youths from the 21 local government areas of the state gathered at the state secretariat of PDP in Lokoja on Monday to declare their support to Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi western senatorial district.

The spokesman of the group and legal adviser of PDP in Lokoja Local Government Area, Mahmoud Aliyu, said the group stormed Lokoja to declare its unalloyed support and to endorse Senator Dino Melaye as the sole governorship candidate of the PDP.

He described Melaye as the only capable and fearless among the PDP aspirants that can wrestle power from the hands of the APC-led administration that has plunged the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper